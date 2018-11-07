Pulse.com.gh logo
More than 150 Aayalolo buses grounded

After two years of operation, it has emerged that the Quality Bus System (QBS), popularly known as Aayalolo, about 150 buses have been grounded at the Achimota Bus Terminal in Accra because the operators of the buses can no longer bear the cost of fuel.

Another buses 60 deployed to Kumasi for use are yet to start operations.

The Greater Accra Passenger Transport Executive (GAPTE) has applied for a bailout from the government to help it pay for the cost of fuel, salaries and other operational costs, but the Ministry of Transport has turned down the request.

A source within GAPTE has told the Daily Graphic that it "has applied for a bailout from the government and it is expected that something fruitful will come out, since it cannot even pay its workers due to the huge cost of fueling and other administrative costs.

"It is our hope that when the assistance is offered, there will be a restructuring of the business because, as it stands now, we are in crisis."

The source added that if support was not given to GAPTE as soon as possible, the business would grind to a halt.

Aayalolo which started in October 2016, plying the Amasaman to Accra stretch, has been bedeviled with a lot of challenges.

This development is to improve upon the traffic congestion situations in the city of Accra, and also provide a rapid and reliable mode of transportation for the people.

Kojo Emmanuel

Kojo Emmanuel Reporter

Supreme Court adjourns Kabila's National Cathedral petition
DVLA to regulate Uber operations
Rawlings steps on the dancefloor with Rebecca Akufo-Addo and it was lovely
Dr. Kojo Pumpuni Asante
Suspension of EOCO boss bad for government - CDD
