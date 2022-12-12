More tremors could hit Accra - Geological Survey Authority warns residents

The Principal Seismologist at the GGSA disclosed this in an interview with Citi News following two earth tremors that hit part of the country.

According to him, Accra is in an earthquake zone and it is normal for the region to experience such tremors from time to time.

“This is not a new thing. We have been experiencing this from time to time…even the most recent ones were in 2018, 2019 and 2020. What we have been saying all this while is that Accra and its environs is situated in the earthquake-prone zones so from time to time, we will be experiencing these minor earthquakes until such a time that a major one will occur."

Mr Opoku added that the Geological Survey Authority is still assessing the level of the latest earth tremor and also asses how infrastructure in the country can withstand a major earthquake in the future.

“We are not very sure how much our infrastructure will respond to a major earthquake, that is why the Ghana Earthquake Committee was set up to assess all the necessary measures that need to be done to ensure we live safely.”

An earth tremor was felt in most parts of Accra on Monday, December 12, 2022.

The phenomenon took place at about 11:55 am in the space of 5 seconds.

Some of the affected areas include East Legon, Lapaz, Adabraka, Gbawe, McCarthy hill, Mallam, Madina, and Kwabenya, among others.