More young people getting HIV/AIDS infection – AIDS Commission

news

The Ghana Aids Commission has disclosed that more of the youth are getting HIV/AIDS infections.

The Commission, however, noted that general figures regarding the rate of infection have not changed much.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, the Acting Director of the Commission, Dr. Steve Kyeremeh Atuahene, called for massive education among the youth.

READ ALSO: Zoomlion educates Madina traders, drivers on sanitation and safety practices

“The statistics are not different [from two years ago]. What is different is that we are seeing more and more infections among young people. And we need to tackle that,” he said.

According to him, there is a high rate of infection among the youth due to what he described as “high-risk sex”.

Explaining further, Dr Atuahene he said “high-risk sex” is the situation whereby one engages in sex with a multiple partners without using protection.

Such careless behaviour, he said, exposes the youth to HIV infections.

“There are more and more young people who engage in multiple concurrent partnerships. And some are also involved in serial monogamy – they switch partners over time and in quick succession and that exposes them HIV infections,” he said.

He called on the media to support the Aids Commission to intensify HIV education among young people.

In a separate statement, the Commission urged persons to endeavour to test their statuses, while also advising infected persons to seek early treatment.

READ ALSO: Media Commission goes wild on fear-mongering prophets on radio

“Even though HIV does not have a cure, there is treatment thanks to advancement in science, and, in Ghana, medication for HIV treatment is free.

“Scientific evidence shows that adherence to treatment affords persons living with HIV (PLHIV) the necessary health to live a normal life and go about their duties like everyone else.

“Sustained adherence to treatment leads to viral suppression and protects the infected person from opportunistic infections. Additionally, a PLHIV who is virally suppressed has a significantly reduced risk of transmitting the virus to others. To get to this state, one has to take the first step to test for HIV and know one’s status,” the statement added.