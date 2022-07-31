RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Most NPP members are not happy about the IMF decision – Sylvester Tetteh

Evans Annang

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Bortianor Ngleshie Aamanfro has disclosed that the decision by the Akufo-Addo government to go the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for assistance in an unpopular one.

Sylvester Tetteh

He said most members of the ruling party were not happy with that decision, however, it is a necessary evil.

Speaking on Peace FM in Accra, the lawmaker said the government had no option than to go to the IMF to shore up the country’s balance of payment deficits.

"If you look at the state of the economy as presented by the Finance Minister (after the mid-year budget review on July 25), the things he said were reassuring that we have pragmatic measures in place.”

"Today, we have gone to the IMF, all of us were not happy that from where we had grown the economy to, we were going to the IMF for balance of payment.”

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

"The truth of the matter is that, most NPP leaders were not happy but it had become necessary with revenue at an all-time low and expenditure rising. What excites me is that all the transformational programmes will not be touched," he stressed.

He added that the fact that programmes like 1 District - 1 Factory, YouStart, Obatampa Cares, Free SHS; were not going to be impacted by the IMF programme, was a pointer to the fact that the future was bright and Ghana can get out of the current predicament in due course.

Evans Annang

