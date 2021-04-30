RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Most of us had some exposure to ‘supism’ in school –Ursula Owusu shares her experience

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency Ursula Owusu Ekuful has shared her thought on the discussions on legalizing homosexuality in the country.

According to the Minister for Communications and Digitalization, she practised lesbianism whilst in secondary school when she was a teenage girl.

The minister was sharing her experience while in an exclusive interview with popular media personality Nana Aba Anamoah on the Starr Chat show.

According to the politician, she was only exploring her sexuality at the time and indicated that it was a passing phase in her life.

However, Mrs Owusu Ekuful maintained that although she wanted to have a taste of how same-sex relationship felt like, she is attracted to the opposite sex.

She added that she is glad social media was non-existent at the time else she would have had her lesbianism practice on record that would have stayed with her for the rest of her life.

“Most of us who went through the boarding system would have had some exposure particularly in girls’ schools and in some mixed schools as well with ‘supism’. We did it. I don’t make any apologies about it, but I like my men.” Ursula said.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

