RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Mother's Day: I always remember and miss my dear mum - Mahama

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

"On Mother's Day, I always remember and miss my dear mum," former President John Mahama, has reflected on his late mother as he shared words of celebration as Ghana joins the world to mark this year's Mother's Day.

John Mahama and mother
John Mahama and mother Pulse Ghana

He recalled the "patience, kindness and the support" his my dear wife, Lordina Mahama offer their children.

Recommended articles

He said It [Mother's Day] is an "occasion to also, reflect on the sacrifices of all mothers including all females around the world.

John Mahama with his family
John Mahama with his family Pulse Ghana

"Mothers are unique, resilient, strong, and more loving."

He encouraged all Ghanaians to celebrate the hard work of our mothers.

In a post on his official website, he wrote, "On Mother's Day, I always remember and miss my dear mum."

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch how some residents of Sunyani beat 2 soldiers to pulp

Angry youth beat soldiers to pulp

Here's why Angel Fm's Captain Smart has been suspended

Captain Smart carrying a bag of cement

Mahama is even responsible for the delay in Jesus' 2nd coming – KSM reacts to Gov’t’s blame game

Mahama is responsible for the delay in Jesus’ 2nd coming – KSM reacts to Gov’t’s blame game

Korle Bu doctor allegedly poisons colleague's water with HIV blood

Korle Bu Teaching hospital