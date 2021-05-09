Mother's Day: I always remember and miss my dear mum - Mahama

He recalled the "patience, kindness and the support" his my dear wife, Lordina Mahama offer their children.
"On Mother's Day, I always remember and miss my dear mum," former President John Mahama, has reflected on his late mother as he shared words of celebration as Ghana joins the world to mark this year's Mother's Day.
He said It [Mother's Day] is an "occasion to also, reflect on the sacrifices of all mothers including all females around the world.
"Mothers are unique, resilient, strong, and more loving."
He encouraged all Ghanaians to celebrate the hard work of our mothers.
In a post on his official website, he wrote, "On Mother's Day, I always remember and miss my dear mum."
