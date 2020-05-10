In a Mother’s Day celebration message, Mrs Akufo-Addo said stakeholders must come together to do more to advance the cause of women in the country.

Mothers’ day is celebrated on the second Sunday over May every year.

The day is set aside in Ghana and many other countries across the world to celebrate mothers and motherhood. It is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world.

Read her full message below:

MOTHER’S DAY MESSAGE

As the world commemorates Mother's Day today, I am pleased to join all well-wishers to wish mothers in Ghana and across the globe a Happy Mothers Day. Today is indeed a day to celebrate motherhood and the invaluable contribution of mothers in maintaining the family and in making the world a better place for us to live in.

Today is also a day for recognizing the inestimable support and love mothers have always given not only to their biological children but to the human race in general. Robert Browning was spot on when he posited that, “all love begins and ends with motherhood”.

Whilst celebrating the contributions of mothers to the development of our society and nations, I also wish to use this opportunity to call on all stakeholders in the country and beyond to use this day as a day of reflection on the plight of mothers particularly in this period of global health crisis occasioned by the outbreak of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Even as I recognize that the government of President Akufo-Addo has, and continues to roll out several mitigating measures to ameliorate the socio-economic impact of the Covid-19 protocols and in addressing the plight of mothers in general, I still believe that there is the need for more pragmatic interventions to further the cause of mothers in this part of our world.

Once again, I wish all mothers, all prospective mothers, and indeed all women playing motherly roles in diverse ways, a joyous MOTHERS DAY.

Thank you.

…Signed…

H.E. Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo