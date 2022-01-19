Reports say Akpor Hedjole Ago- Ablo who claims to be a driver by profession, was intercepted at the old parliament house traffic light on the Atta Mills Highway while riding an Apsonic white and red motorbike with registration number M-20-GR-2889.
Motor rider with loaded pistol, laptop, taser, 1,000 dollars arrested in Accra
A 43-year-old resident of Teshie ‘Anomaantu’ who had a pistol loaded with live ammunition, a short taser, a laptop, two phones, 1,000 dollars and GHC40 inside his backpack has been arrested by police in Accra.
Luck eluded him as he bumped into members of the special anti-robbery task force who stopped and conducted a search on him.
He has been taken to the regional CID together with the exhibits for further investigation as he failed to produce any document on the loaded Haskell pistol number ‘038307’ and the other items found on him.
