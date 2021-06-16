RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Bullion van robbery: IGP must beef up security - MP

Kojo Emmanuel

The Member of Parliament for Akyem Oda Constituency in the Eastern Region, Alexander Akwasi Acquah has appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, to take appropriate steps to intensity patrols, beef up security, and protect lives and properties, in the country.

He said crimes are on the high therefore, the security agencies must up their game.

"I'm pleading with the IGP to beef up security to stop recent robbery cases across the country. He needs to tighten up security to save the lives of Ghanaians," Alexander Akwasi Acquah said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

Some Ghanaians have raised the alarm that they are living in a state of insecurity and fear as armed robbers continued to harass and attack them, using sophisticated means.

This is in relation to a police officer escorting a bullion van who was shot dead at Adedenko, Metal Market Road near James Town by a four-member gang of armed robbers in Accra.

The police officer, identified as Constable Emmanuel Osei, was killed on the spot together with a trader selling her wares close to the scene, also identified as Efua Badu.

