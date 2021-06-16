Bullion van robbery: IGP must beef up security - MP

"I'm pleading with the IGP to beef up security to stop recent robbery cases across the country. He needs to tighten up security to save the lives of Ghanaians," Alexander Akwasi Acquah said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

Some Ghanaians have raised the alarm that they are living in a state of insecurity and fear as armed robbers continued to harass and attack them, using sophisticated means.

This is in relation to a police officer escorting a bullion van who was shot dead at Adedenko, Metal Market Road near James Town by a four-member gang of armed robbers in Accra.