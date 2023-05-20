All sympathizers, family, and members of parliament will be in Kumawu to commiserate with the bereaved family.
MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah to be buried today
The late Member of Parliament for the Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti Region, Philip Basoah, will today, May 20 be buried.
Mr. Basoah won the parliamentary seat in 2016 with 21,794 votes making 78.2% of the total votes cast on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party and was re-elected by his constituents in 2022 with a total of 14,960 votes making 51.1% of the total votes cast.
The two giant political parties are campaigning vigorously to win the seat come 2024 general polls
The MP, M. Basoah passed on in the early hours of Tuesday, March 28 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital at aged 53
