ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah to be buried today

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The late Member of Parliament for the Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti Region, Philip Basoah, will today, May 20 be buried.

Philip-Basoah
Philip-Basoah

All sympathizers, family, and members of parliament will be in Kumawu to commiserate with the bereaved family.

Recommended articles

Mr. Basoah won the parliamentary seat in 2016 with 21,794 votes making 78.2% of the total votes cast on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party and was re-elected by his constituents in 2022 with a total of 14,960 votes making 51.1% of the total votes cast.

The two giant political parties are campaigning vigorously to win the seat come 2024 general polls

The MP, M. Basoah passed on in the early hours of Tuesday, March 28 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital at aged 53

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NDC

NDC Primaries: New entrants who stole slots from under-incumbent candidates

Ghana police

8 persons arrested by Police at NDC primaries for various offenses

Ghana Police Service

Promotion in Police Service not automatic after higher studies - C.I 76 reveals

MPs who lost their bid

List of incumbent MPs who were booted out of candidacy