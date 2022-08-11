MPs don't construct Roads — Kyei Mensah-Bonsu to Ghanaians

The Suame MP said the only body that is approved by the law to construct roads is the government.

He said "I have never done that.

"It is because of the general approach, especially with those of them who want to succeed in becoming Members of Parliament, they will go and tell people that have you seen your MP, he has been there for two terms, he has not been able to facilitate any development project and so vote me in and I will do this, I will do that. It is not your job."

Last month, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu had to be escorted by security personnel into his car after some irate youth hooted at him and chased him away in his constituency.

The lawmaker had visited the Suame magazine and was whisked away from the angry artisans.

The MP during a working visit to the industrial enclave was greeted with the shock of his life when the angry artisans hooted at him, chanting war songs to register their displeasure over what they described as a lack of infrastructural development in the area.

The protest by the artisans and residents of the area comes in the wake of deplorable roads in the area.

Earlier, some aggrieved residents of Suame Magazine in the Suame Municipality took to the streets in protest against the government's failure to fix the roads in the area.

The demonstration, which took place on Thursday, July 14, 2022, saw residents destroying a popular elephant statue erected by some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the area.

Protesting against bad road networks in the area, they blocked the road to traffic for several hours to register their grievances.

The enraged residents, including drivers and commuters, said they could not sit unconcerned while dusty roads riddled with deep potholes and erosion take a toll on their health.