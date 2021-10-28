RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

MPs misguided on law on their arrest - Anyenini

Evans Annang

Private legal practitioner, Sampson Lardy Anyenini has disclosed that the law against arresting Members of Parliament has misinterpreted.

Lawyer Sampson Anyenini
Lawyer Sampson Anyenini

He said most parliamentarians have a misconstrued view on the law.

In an interview on Accra based Starr FM, the lawyer said MPs can be arrested if they are not within the premises of Parliament.

He told Starr News that “the law should not be misread, and it should not be misinterpreted. It is that when you are attending to parliament or you are attending to a business of parliament, or you are returning from parliament or returning from a business of parliament that cannot include being present and leading a demonstration.”

His statement comes after the speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin referred Madina MP, Francis Xavier Sosu’s contempt of parliament complaint against two police officers to the privileges committee.

This follows claims by the Madina lawmaker that he was mishandled by the police after he led a demonstration over the poor nature of roads in his constituency.

Reacting to the matter, Anyenini insisted that “it doesn’t make good legal sense or even common sense to say that on every issue, you need the fiat or the warrant of the speaker before you can effect an arrest.”

Samson Lardy Anyenini
Samson Lardy Anyenini ece-auto-gen

He added it will not make sense that “if an MP was seen misconducting themselves or committing a crime, they were seen committing murder or some serious offense and the police chances on that MP, you are saying that they need to write to the speaker before they can arrest them? No that’s not the law.”

The Madina MP had earlier petitioned Parliament to cite two police officers from the Adenta Divisional and Accra Regional Command for contempt of Parliament for displaying ‘unprofessional conduct’.

Evans Annang

