MPs need to take 15% pay cuts to show Ghanaians we’re in this mess together – Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

The proposal was put forward by Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu during his final submissions on the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government debate in Parliament.

The Leader who is also MP for Suame said times were indeed hard but as representatives of the people, it would be a good exercise to take a cue from the Executive arm of government that is currently taking a 30% pay cut since early this year.

“Mr. Speaker, perhaps as Members of Parliament, just as the Executive has done, maybe we could also, even though these are difficult period for all of us…

“We could also utilize the opportunity and also show some example by sacrificing anything between 10 and 15% of our salaries to demonstrate to fellow Ghanaians that we are with them in these difficult moments,” he suggested.

He also proposed that with the funds, Parliament could use the youth to build toilets at designated points monthly.