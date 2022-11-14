MTN postpones internet data charge increment

“Dear Valued Customer, kindly be informed that the implementation of the new data prices scheduled for November 14, 2022, has been postponed. We will keep you updated on the new implementation date. Thank you for your continuing loyalty,” the message read.

MTN message Pulse Ghana

MTN did not disclose what influenced the decision to put off the internet data charge increment.

On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the telecommunication company with a majority share of the Ghanaian market asked subscribers to ready themselves for the increased internet data charges.

“Dear Valued Customer, kindly be informed that effective 14th November 2022, data bundle prices will be revised upwards,” MTN said in the earlier announcement.

Relatedly, the Bible Society of Ghana has increased the prices of Bibles.

According to the society, high inflation and the high cost of clearing at the ports influenced the decision to adjust the prices of the Bible upward.

In a notice by the management of the society which was posted on its Facebook page, they are entreating customers to understand the situation, saying it is beyond their control.

“Due to the high rate of inflation and high cost of clearing from the ports, our prices of Bibles would be slightly reviewed upwards, effective 10th November 2022. God bless you for your understanding,” the notice reads.

Nationwide, prices of all goods and services have increased astronomically to due the prevailing severe economic hardship.