The telecommunications giant earlier in a broadcast said transactions up to GH¢2,000 were to see a one percent charge and a flat rate of GH¢20 for transactions above GH¢2,000.
MTN suspends new MoMo charges scheduled for July 1
MTN Ghana has suspended its planned adjustments in Mobile Money (MoMo) charges scheduled for July 1, 2023.
Management of the outfit has said the decision has been withdrawn.
“…The planned review of the cash-out fee for MoMo has been withdrawn. The current cash-out fee of 1%, capped at GH¢10 remains and will be charged to your wallet. Do not pay any other fees. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” MTN Ghana said in a notice to its members
