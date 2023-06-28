ADVERTISEMENT
MTN suspends new MoMo charges scheduled for July 1

Reymond Awusei Johnson

MTN Ghana has suspended its planned adjustments in Mobile Money (MoMo) charges scheduled for July 1, 2023.

The telecommunications giant earlier in a broadcast said transactions up to GH¢2,000 were to see a one percent charge and a flat rate of GH¢20 for transactions above GH¢2,000.

Management of the outfit has said the decision has been withdrawn.

“…The planned review of the cash-out fee for MoMo has been withdrawn. The current cash-out fee of 1%, capped at GH¢10 remains and will be charged to your wallet. Do not pay any other fees. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” MTN Ghana said in a notice to its members

