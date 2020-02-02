Mugabe, who was jailed in the famous Montie 3 saga, accused the president on his radio show known as Inside Politics, an afternoon political talk show on Accra-based Power FM.

In the Montie 3 case, he was jailed with two others for issuing death threats to Supreme Court judges.

Mugabe repeatedly made reference to the killing of Tiger Eye Investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale. Suale was killed at Madina after Number 12.

Speaking in Twi, he said: “You will meet me as a man but I will stop you one time. Nana Addo, send your boys, Nana Addo send your boys that they should go and kill Mugabe. I am not Amed Suale, Nana Addo, I am telling you this afternoon.

"The president of the republic of Ghana, I am not Ahmed Suale. Kan Dapaah (National Security Minister), I am not Ahmed Suale, IGP, I am not Ahmed Suale.”

His show was adjudged Ghana’s Best Radio Talk Show Host of the year 2018/2019 at the recently held Radio and Television Personalities (RTP) Award.

Watch the video below