Multimedia Group sues Kennedy Agyapong for defamation

In a statement copied to the media, the company said: “In the month of July 2021 the MP for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, made and repeated false and defamatory statements on his media platforms spurning caution issued by our lawyers on 13” July 2021.”

“Joy FM, The Multimedia Group and the Chief Executive Officer, Kwasi Twum have been compelled and have taken a firm decision to afford the MP, his media organisation and three (3) of his employees, the opportunity to prove the allegations in court,” the company said in a statement.

The statement also indicated that two other online publications that “circulated the outright falsehoods without care or any attempt to verify the allegations” are also joined to the suit.

“The broadcasts and publications falsely sought to portray [us] as unethical, unprofessional and criminal,” the company added in a statement.”

Kennedy Agypaong had suggested that the Multimedia Group had a vendetta against the government in a programme on Net 2 TV.

