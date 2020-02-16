Muntaka Mubarak, MP for Asawase and Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, were attending a funeral when their SUV got involved in an accident at about 9 am.

According to Eric Adjei, the Bono Region Deputy Communications Director of the NDC, the legislators were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital with their entourage (Police officers and Driver).

"The members of parliament and everybody on board is fine and doing very well, we are grateful for your prayers and we wish them speedy recovery," the statement added.

Below is the statement from Eric Adjei

For immediate release

HON. MUNTAKA AND HON. AHMED IBRAHIM ARE OKAY AND RESPONDING TO TREATMENT

Earlier today news of the minority chief whip and his deputy involving in a near fatal accident was all over social media. It is with grateful heart that I wish to inform all well-wishers that the two Honorable members of parliament are fine and responding to treatment.

Thank you

Signed

Eric Adjei

Deputy Communications Officer – Bono Region