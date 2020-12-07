Ghanaians across the country are currently casting their ballots to elect a President and the various legislators.

Mr. Muntaka Mubarak was in the company of his wife and children when he voted at the Peace of God polling station at Aboabo in the Ashanti region.

Muntaka Mubarak allows his underage daughter to cast his ballot (Video)

The incumbent MP, however, left many shocked when he was captured on video allowing his daughter to vote on his behalf.

In the said video which was shared on Facebook by Citi TV, the lawmaker is seen using his daughter’s thumbprint to vote in both the Presidential and parliamentary ballots.

Watch the video below: