Murder of Major Mahama: Prosecution closes case against accused persons

Lawyers for the defence also indicated that they intend to file a "submission of no case" application before the court.

The presiding judge, Justice Mariama Owusu, ordered the defence lawyers to do so within the next 2 weeks.

The court has adjourned to Monday, May 30, 2022.

The late Major was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region when on May 29, 2017, some residents allegedly mistook him for an armed robber and lynched him, ignoring his persistent plea that he was an officer with the Ghana Armed Forces.

The accused persons are William Baah, the Assemblymember of Denkyira-Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah, alias Daddy, Kofi Nyame a.k.a Abortion, Akwasi Boah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim, and Bismarck Donkor.

The others are: John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.

Major Mahama became a national hero following the callous manner in which he was killed by the very people he had been deployed to protect.

He was given a state burial and the government resolved to cater to his wife and two children with the establishment of the Mahama Trust Fund which is currently before parliament.