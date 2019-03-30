Patrick Obeng Hamza reportedly consumed four ‘quarters’ of the hard liquor in the 'last man standing competition.'

He passed out and was rushed to the T Spring Mission Clinic at Ntankoful.

He was pronounced dead on arrival.

His challenger had also collapsed but he was revived and made to drink mashed kenkey.

Narrating the incident leading to the death, the bar owner, Kojo Isaac Eshun told state broadcaster Radio Ghana that the now deceased Hamza and his friend Gyentia came to his bar around 9am and ordered for a full bottle of local gin “Akpeteshie”.

The bar owner said in no time, the two consumed the drink and ordered for another round.

He said Hamza was weak and started sweating profusely and raised an alarm but was pronounced dead at the Spring Mission Clinic, while Gyentia is responding to treatment.

Brother -In law of Hamza, said the deceased has brought shame to the family because he was a Muslim and Muslims are not to take in alcohol, GBC reports.

He said because of the incident, the deceased will not be given a Muslim burial.