Mr. Makubu has among the 16 persons nominated by President Akufo-Addo to serve as Ministers in the various regions.

As a person living with disability, the trained teacher said his nomination as Oti Regional Minister came as a huge surprise.

“It’s still something that I’m finding it difficult to believe…because of past events and what one has to go through. But I think so far so good. It’s something that I never expected would come in a very simple and straight forward manner,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.



“We are not saying we should be pitied; we should be favoured by given opportunities, no! We want the space to be created for us to showcase what is within us.”

“Because there are a lot of people still living in this stereotype and prejudice. The moment they see you as a person with a disability the next thing they think about is alms. What to get for you to go and buy some water or food, and we are saying enough is enough.”

Mr. Makubu is set to become only the second physically challenged person to serve as Minister following former President John Mahama’s appointment of Dr. Henry Seidu Danaa, a visually impaired, as Minister for Chieftaincy.

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has submitted to Parliament a list of the persons he wants to appoint as Ministers in his next government.

The President submitted 30 names to the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, to be vetted and approved as Ministers.

Former Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame has been promoted to Attorney General and Minister of Justice-designate.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has been retained as the Information Minister-designate, while Dr. Yaw Adutwum has been nominated for the position of Education Minister.

Former Education Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has also been nominated as Minister-designate for Energy.

The list also includes Alan Kyerematen as Trade Minister-designate, Dominic Nitiwul as Defence Minister-designate and Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister-designate.