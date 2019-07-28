According to him, critics of the challenges associated with free SHS programme have gone quiet and are failing to praised him for a good job done.

The president made the comments on Thursday during a three-day tour of the Central Region.

“There were many who doubted that we can actually roll out the free SHS we promised Ghanaians. Many people especially those from the opposition said it was just a promise to win votes, but I also told them it was not for votes but my resolve to build a strong human resource base for the country.”

“Having successfully implemented the free SHS, they have nothing to talk about, I was expecting them to come out to commend me but they are quiet. The truth has been separated from the lies,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo also indicated that starting September this year, every Ghanaian child from KG to SHS would enjoy free education.

Touching on other areas, President noted that the One District One Factory concept would also bring economic empowerment to the people of Ghana.

He also listed a number of road projects that would be undertaken in the Cape Coast Metropolis under the first phase of the synodro project which included Ayifua, Apewosika, Ankaful, Kwaprow, Ebubonko and Bessakrom roads.