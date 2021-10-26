My govt’s campaign against galamsey is paying off – Akufo-Addo

Speaking at the launch of the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme for those affected by the clamp down on illegal mining, President Akufo-Addo maintained that the government will continue to implement measures aimed at ending the menace.

He said some of the water bodies that were destroyed at the height of the galamsey trade are now coming back to normal.

“…These efforts have resulted in significant gains with some of the waterbodies visibly clearing up. Today, after sustained hard work, we have reached a situation of reasonably satisfactory regulations of the small-scale mining sector.’

Pulse Ghana

“Reforms of the Minerals Commission are ongoing, the Inspectorate Division has been sent across the country as the culture of impunity is becoming rapidly a thing of the past.”