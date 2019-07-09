Kwesi Appiah and his team who played Tunisia in the Round of 16 left the tournament in a heartbreaking manner after losing on penalties.

Tunisia scored the opening goal of the game before Ghana equalized in additional time. No team scored in extra time as the game went to penalties.

Caleb Ekuban missed his penalty to give Tunisia a 5-4 win.

Efia Odo reacting to the defeat posted a video of herself shedding some tears and jumping up and down with the caption:

“Ghana Blackstars I still love you wai, but my heart is broken. Richard ofori oh you were doing so well. Oh awurade someone hold me”

Watch the video below: