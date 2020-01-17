This, he said, is one of the key measures he intends to put in place in order to fight corruption in the country.

Mahama was speaking at the launch of fundraising platforms and the adoption of a constituency branch policy for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

“One of the immediate measures we will take is to put an immediate and permanent end to the purchase of duty post vehicles by political appointees…Government vehicles will remain government vehicles,” he stressed.

The NDC flagbearer suggested a financing module with the collaboration of some financial institutions to aid political officeholder to purchase items they need.

He said, should he be voted back into power, his government would collaborate with banks to offer credits to appointees who want to buy vehicles.

“We will work with the banks and financial institutions to enable appointees access credit so that they can acquire vehicles of their own,” Mahama added.

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the sale of state vehicles, with successive governments often auctioning the vehicles at cheap prices.

In 2014, the Ministry of Health is said to have breached Financial Administration Regulations following the sale of 25 state vehicles, and over 140 motorcycles.

In a separate case, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture was also found to have auctioned 24 vehicles to staff of the ministry at prices lower that the value of the cars.