According to the office, Dr. Bawumia has only one wife in the person of Samira Bawumia with whom they have been married for the past 17 years even though his religion as a Muslim permits him to marry up to four wives.

In a statement issued on Friday, March 12, 2021, by the Spokesperson of the Vice President, Dr. Gideon Boako, the public was therefore asked to "ignore the propaganda and deliberate falsehood."

I don't know Ramatu - Alban Bagbin

This comes after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin cleared the air on a Ramatu name he mentioned in parliament.

Whilst acknowledging dignitaries present after the swearing-in ceremony of Nana Addo on January 7th, the speaker mentioned one 'Ramatu Bawumia' as the spouse of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

What appeared to be a mistake stirred controversy on social media with allegations that the Vice President has another wife named Ramatu.

At the back of this, some NDC MPs in the chamber of parliament today after Nana Addo's State of the Nation Address started chanting ''we want Ramatu" after the speaker acknowledges the presence of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia.

Bawumia denies

However, "the office of the Vice President wishes to inform the general public that the Vice-President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has never met or seen this purported Ramatu let alone take her as a wife."

"She is a figment of the imagination of people trying hard to tarnish the image of the Vice-President for their own purposes.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the Vice-President has only one wife, his dear Samira Bawumia and they have been married for 17 years even though his religion permits him to marry up to four wives.

"We ask the public to ignore the propaganda and deliberate falsehood," the statement added.