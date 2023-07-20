My son fell victim to 'stupidity' — Inusah Fuseini speaks over his son's imprisonment

A federal jury found the 32-year-old young man guilty of playing a role in a Huntington-based scheme that resulted in the swindling of many individuals in several states of the US. The syndicate used fictitious identities to scam their victims online.

The court further ordered the convict to pay $152,000 in restitution among other things.

The US Justice Department said in a statement on its website, justice.gov, on Thursday, March 23, 2023, that a federal jury after three days in court.

The former NDC MP, Inusah Fuseini sharing his views on the crime committed by his son expressed shock and disappointment over his actions.

In an interview on Citi TV, he believes that his son fell victim to "stupidity and naivety."

He said "It is a difficult thing to accept because you raise your child with the hope of them becoming a good and responsible person. You sit down with them, talk about leading a decent life, and try to instill the importance of hard work. To see him end up in this situation is truly challenging."

He explained that his son registered a company while pursuing his studies in the US, engaging in the business of buying cars for people.

A move he stated was not sanctioned by him as the father [Fuseini], adding that he sent him to the US to school and concentrate on his studies.

"He [Abdul Inusah] registered the company and was buying cars for people, a decision which I never approved of because I believe that if you are sent to school to learn, you must concentrate on your studies. But he registered the company and was buying cars for people, including some individuals in Ghana. However, in this particular case, he bought a car for his fellow students, who happened to be Nigerians. It was later discovered that the money used for the purchase was acquired fraudulently," he narrated.