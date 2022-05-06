My two election victories were testimonies of God’s love for me – Akufo-Addo

Speaking at the Museum of the Bible’s inaugural Africa lecture held at the Museum of the Bible (Motb) in Washington, D.C., he said ahead of the 2016 election, he committed the contest into the hands of the Almighty God when he declared to the people of Ghana that “the battle is the Lords”, and as a result of the Grace of God he won the election with a record vote difference.

“I have been in the maelstrom of public life in Ghana for 45 years, that is most of my adult life. I had been dissatisfied with the condition of life of the majority of our people, and that is why I have struggled to get the opportunity to do something about it.”

“The story of my struggles to become president of my country are well known. My experiences have been a testimony of God’s love, and a vindication of the words of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, in the Gospel according to St. Matthew, chapter 19 verse 26…” President Akufo-Addo said.

Emphasizing his presidential election history in Ghana, the president noted; “It took three tries between 2008 and 2016 for me to get elected. By which time, the popular catchphrases of ‘Akufo-Addo cannot be president’, ‘God does not want Akufo-Addo to be president’, “Akufo-Addo is short, and does not have the stature to be president” had become so prevalent, you had to be firmly rooted in your faith to have had the courage to persist.”

He added, “I committed that third election campaign to God, and indicated to the Ghanaian people that “The Battle is the Lord’s.”

“By God’s grace, I won a famous victory against an incumbent president by a gap of nearly a million votes, the largest margin of victory for two decades.”