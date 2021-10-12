My upbringing doesn’t support such activities – Kyei Mensah-Bonsu rejects LGBTQI

According to him, this stance in fueled by his upbringing. In an interview on Accra based Neat FM, Mr. Mensah-Bonsu said: “My upbring does not in any way support this kind of activities”.

Lawmakers of the ruling party have come under pressure to declare their stance on LGBTQI activities after their Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen raised concern about their seeming silence on the issue.

“I am surprised that I don’t see a good number of the NPP MPs championing this cause, I am worried.”

“No person should even encourage that we should not be talking about that, we should stop it. How do we discuss this even in the public domain,” he told JoyNews in an interview.

A former Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, and the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II have also declared their support for the anti-LGBTQI+ Bill being pushed by some Members of Parliament.

Pulse Ghana

Dr. Afari-Gyan said: "I don’t think same-sex marriage can be justified on grounds of human rights."

In a statement, he said: "the freedom to make one’s own choices, exercise personal initiative and develop oneself."