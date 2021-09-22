RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

My wife returned without her pregnancy – Husband of missing Takoradi woman

Evans Annang

The husband of the missing Takoradi woman has disclosed that they found her wife without her pregnancy.

According to him, the woman (Josephine Panyin Simons) was heavily pregnant when she went missing some days ago. However, they found her without the pregnancy nor a baby.

Speaking on Takoradi based Empire Fm, he said his wife who herself is a twin was set to deliver before her sudden disappearance on September 16, 2021.

He said his wife as of now cannot talk but could only write or sign.

Josephine Panyin Simons was found Tuesday morning at Axim in the Nzema East by a carpenter close to a nearby bush.

He said he quickly proceeded to Axim without delay and when they found Josphine she was very frail and weak.

He said they quickly rushed her to Axim the government hospital where later a team of police investigators led by Takoradi divisional police commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Yao Tettehgah stormed the facility to begin with investigations.

