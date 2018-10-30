Mysterious deaths will happen in Ghana soon - Obinim reveals

Obinim said evil spirits will take valuable lives stressing that Ghanaians must pray and be steadfast in God.
He said evil spirits are about to take over the country.
He stated that he had a conversation with the Lord Jesus Christ how Satan will destroy Ghana.
"Jesus Christ has had a conversation with me. What I'm about to say does not matter whether you are religious or not. The Lord said there will be mysterious deaths in the country and that is orchestrated by Satan and his people so there is the need for you to wake up and pray or else death will take someone important from your life," Obinim noted.
