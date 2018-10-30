Pulse.com.gh logo
Mysterious deaths will happen in Ghana soon - Obinim reveals

Obinim said evil spirits will take valuable lives stressing that Ghanaians must pray and be steadfast in God.

Of course about 28 million Ghanaians' death resulting from floods, obliteration of Sodom and Gomorrah, general plagues, famines and other miseries will happen, founder and General Overseer of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim has revealed.

He said evil spirits are about to take over the country.

He stated that he had a conversation with the Lord Jesus Christ how Satan will destroy Ghana.

Teenagers flogged by Obinim for having sex missing

The Man of God said evil spirits will take valuable lives stressing that Ghanaians must pray and be steadfast in God.

"Jesus Christ has had a conversation with me. What I'm about to say does not matter whether you are religious or not. The Lord said there will be mysterious deaths in the country and that is orchestrated by Satan and his people so there is the need for you to wake up and pray or else death will take someone important from your life," Obinim noted.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

