Mysterious deaths will happen in Ghana soon - Obinim reveals

Of course about 28 million Ghanaians' death resulting from floods, obliteration of Sodom and Gomorrah, general plagues, famines and other miseries will happen, founder and General Overseer of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim has revealed.

He said evil spirits are about to take over the country.

He stated that he had a conversation with the Lord Jesus Christ how Satan will destroy Ghana.

The Man of God said evil spirits will take valuable lives stressing that Ghanaians must pray and be steadfast in God.

"Jesus Christ has had a conversation with me. What I'm about to say does not matter whether you are religious or not. The Lord said there will be mysterious deaths in the country and that is orchestrated by Satan and his people so there is the need for you to wake up and pray or else death will take someone important from your life," Obinim noted.

