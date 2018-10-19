Pulse.com.gh logo
NABCO commissioning and other major news of the week

Minister of Information designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the scheme will employ some 24,033 health workers, 20,000 personnel for government's afforestation programme, 9,572 educational workers.

Over a hundred thousand (100,000) graduates who have passed through the processes of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) were commissioned by President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Independence Square in Accra.

The creation of a Nation Builders' Corps (NABCO) is set to address graduate unemployment in the country.

READ ALSO: Presidency too busy for people dyeing their hair - Rawlings

The modules are Educate Ghana, Heal Ghana, Feed Ghana and Revenue Ghana. The rest are Digitise Ghana, Civic Ghana and Enterprise Ghana.

NABCO Employees play

NABCO Employees

 

The President called on the beneficiaries to help “build a nation that they will be proud of,” and ensure the success of all the modules under the programme.

Dr. Bawumia and the economy

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said Ghana’s economy has witnessed greater transformation in the last 21 months under the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) than it has since the country gained independence.

“The Akufo-Addo government is doing things, life-transforming activities and reforms, what we haven’t done as a nation over the past 61 years, in just 20 months. We are implementing reforms that will provide the critical, soft infrastructure that will ensure that Ghana becomes a modern economy", he said.

Select only competent people for NABCO - Dr. Bawumia play

Select only competent people for NABCO - Dr. Bawumia

 

Dr. Bawumia pointed to the implementation of the Ghana Card, National Digital Property Addressing System-GhanaPostGPS, Mobile Payments Interoperability, E-case tracking, Free SHS and the E-registration of companies, as evidence that the government is indeed working.

Spio Garbrah launches Presidential bid

Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah officially launched his campaign for the position of flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Accra.

READ ALSO: NPP won 2016 elections on deceitful promises - Mahama

Speaking at the launch of his campaign, the former Trade Minister explained his seven-point agenda aimed at strengthening the NDC from the grassroots to the highest hierarchy.

The agenda, he noted, would transform the NDC to recapture power from the New Patriotic Party in the 2020 election.

Spio-Gabrah officially outdoors campaign play

Spio-Gabrah officially outdoors campaign

 

The seven-point agenda include his commitment to making himself accessible at the NDC headquarters once a week, create welfare committees at national, regional and constituency levels, and strengthen the women’s wing of the party.

Kweku Baako sues Kennedy Agyapong

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, has dragged Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, to court for defamation.

In his writ, Kweku Baaku said Mr. Agyapong made some defamatory comments against him on various radio stations in the month of July.

play

 

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide also wants the Assin Central MP to apologise and retract his defamatory comments against him.

The veteran journalist is suing for GH¢25 million.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

