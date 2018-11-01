NABCO employees start work today

news

All the Module Implementation Partners (MIPs) for the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) will today (November 1, 2018) start welcoming NaBCo trainees to their institutions.

Institutions including the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Ghana Education Service (GES), the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Ministries of Education, Food and Agriculture, Local Government and Rural Development, Finance, Trade and Industry, are to receive the 100,000 graduates.

According to the NABCO Coordinator, Dr. Ibrahim Anyars beneficiaries will commence work by November 1, blaming the delay on the rigorous process to identify where their services are most needed.

READ MORE: Report to work on time – Akufo-Addo tells NABCO recruits

He said the discussions are finished with all module partners to be ready to welcome the graduates.

The beneficiaries will be engaged for three years and they are expected to earn a monthly stipend of GH¢700 each.

In all, 100,000 people are to be enrolled onto the programme for the first year.

NABCO's data indicate that while 324 beneficiaries have been placed under Civic Ghana, Digitise Ghana modules have received 1,995 with Educate Ghana being the highest so far with 29,444. The rest are Enterprise Ghana -42; Feed Ghana-5,817; Heal Ghana, 6,575 and Revenue Ghana, 169

READ MORE: Widespread extortion suspected at NABCO [Listen to audio]

Per the regional breakdown, Greater Accra had 4,597; Eastern, 3,788; Central, 4,163; Brong Ahafo, 5,018; Ashanti, 11,208; Northern, 6,679; Upper East , 2,106; Upper West, 1,575, Volta, 2,049 and Western 3,183.