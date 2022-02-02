He said the NaBCo programme which is a government initiative to address graduate unemployment to solve social problems have come to an end, therefore, the unemployed must support the E-levy bill to create jobs for the youth.
NaBCo has ended so let's support E-levy to create jobs – Afenyo-Markin
The Member of the Parliament for the Effutu constituency, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has urged graduates and unemployed youth in the country to support the passage of the controversial proposed 1.75% E-levy imposed on Ghanaians by the government.
He said the E-levy will address the unemployment situation together with fixing roads in the country.
"This E-levy has become necessary for two things which I have already mentioned. For the avoidance of doubt and at the risk of being repetitive, I dare repeat them. One…are roads which is a major challenge to all of us…the youth unemployment…many of the youth [are unemployed].
"You see NABCO has come to an end. Some trainees are owed five months…they are concerned. Government cannot take all the graduates into the public sector. It is not possible. The government is saying we are introducing this [E-levy] to support the private sector," Afenyo-Markin said on the GTV Breakfast show.
His reactions come after reports stated that the Chieftaincy Ministry and Religious Affairs has asked NaBCo trainees to leave.
But the Ministry made a U-turn after the National Coordinator of NABCO, Dr. Ibrahim Anyars indicated that there would be no extension of the 3-year contract of the trainees.
The Secretariat further indicated that trainees will continue to discharge their duties at their various workplaces whilst the scheme and the MIPs work towards a smooth final transition.
The Minister of Chieftaincy, Ebenezer Kojo Kum, has debunked claims that NaBCo trainees at his Ministry have been asked to leave post.
The Minister said the letter should be disregarded. He explained that his Ministry does not have the power to remove NABCO trainees from their posts.
"Our Ministry is not the employer of the NABCO trainees. The NABCO trainees are employees who were employed by the NABCO secretariat and posted to one ministry. So if there is any entity or authority to either engage or depose them, it is the NABCO secretariat," parts of the letter read.
