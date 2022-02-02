NaBCo has ended so let's support E-levy to create jobs – Afenyo-Markin

He said the E-levy will address the unemployment situation together with fixing roads in the country.

"This E-levy has become necessary for two things which I have already mentioned. For the avoidance of doubt and at the risk of being repetitive, I dare repeat them. One…are roads which is a major challenge to all of us…the youth unemployment…many of the youth [are unemployed].

"You see NABCO has come to an end. Some trainees are owed five months…they are concerned. Government cannot take all the graduates into the public sector. It is not possible. The government is saying we are introducing this [E-levy] to support the private sector," Afenyo-Markin said on the GTV Breakfast show.

Pulse Ghana

His reactions come after reports stated that the Chieftaincy Ministry and Religious Affairs has asked NaBCo trainees to leave.

But the Ministry made a U-turn after the National Coordinator of NABCO, Dr. Ibrahim Anyars indicated that there would be no extension of the 3-year contract of the trainees.

The Secretariat further indicated that trainees will continue to discharge their duties at their various workplaces whilst the scheme and the MIPs work towards a smooth final transition.

The Minister of Chieftaincy, Ebenezer Kojo Kum, has debunked claims that NaBCo trainees at his Ministry have been asked to leave post.

The Minister said the letter should be disregarded. He explained that his Ministry does not have the power to remove NABCO trainees from their posts.