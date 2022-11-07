NaBCo trainees declare fasting and prayers for God's intervention over unpaid allowance

The trainees in a statement said due to the prevailing economic hardship in Ghana, they will fast and pray for God to touch the heart of our leaders.

It said "[Because of] the suffering, NABCo trainees are to fast and pray on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, [for] God to touch the heart of our leaders to hear our cry and pay us…NABCO trainees sacrificed their lives for Ghana for 46 tough months (3 years, 10 months).

"Unfortunately for us, after 46 months of sacrifice, we were just told to go home sadly. By that time, the government owed us 10 months' stipends."

They added that they "pleaded for a long time [but] the government insulted us with one month stipend. It is only God who knows the hardship these innocent trainees went through for these 46 months and still going through.

"Therefore, we are turning to God for his intervention by fasting and prayers on Wednesday, 9th November 2022 for God to change the heart of these leaders towards us in this difficult time for them to pay what is due us."

"It is written in the book of Psalm 61:1, (Hear my cry, O God; listen to my prayer.) and in Proverbs chapter 21:1 that (The king’s heart is in the hand of the Lord; he directs it like a watercourse wherever he pleases).

"We implore every trainee to be part of this one-day fasting and prayers. We believe by the end of this fasting and prayers, God will pave the way to where there seems to be no way," the beneficiaries of NaBCo added.

Meanwhile, the NaBCo programme which is a government initiative to address graduate unemployment to solve social problems have come to an end.

NaBCo was initially supposed to run for three years and extended for an additional year.

The programme was aimed at engaging 100,000 young graduates.