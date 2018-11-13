NABCO will negatively affect the economy – Economist

news

The Chief Executive Officer of the Institute of Certified Economists of Ghana Gideon Amissah has criticized the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo).

He said it will negatively affect the economy of Ghana.

He stated that jobs under NaBCo are not sustainable and will not make the recruits productive.

"I think that from the economic perspective we need to create jobs that are sustainable, decent and productive. We don’t tickle ourselves by just engaging people without it having an effect on productivity. As a nation, we have not been able to measure the level of unemployment in the economy. If we cannot measure this, we will hardly put in place the right policies," he said.

Institutions including the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Ghana Education Service (GES), the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Ministries of Education, Food and Agriculture, Local Government and Rural Development, Finance, Trade and Industry, are to receive the 100,000 graduates.

The beneficiaries will be engaged for three years and they are expected to earn a monthly stipend of GH¢700 each.

In all, 100,000 people are to be enrolled onto the programme for the first year.

NABCO's data indicate that while 324 beneficiaries have been placed under Civic Ghana, Digitise Ghana modules have received 1,995 with Educate Ghana being the highest so far with 29,444. The rest are Enterprise Ghana -42; Feed Ghana-5,817; Heal Ghana, 6,575 and Revenue Ghana, 169.

But the economist, Gideon Amissah said the programme will have a negative effect on the Ghanaian economy.

"We may have given jobs to people in the meantime but it will have a negative effect on government expenditure. It looks like a knee jerk approach and I even have an issue with the models. Govern Ghana, Heal Ghana, nurses and medical professionals cure, they don't heal," he said on Accra-based Starr FM.