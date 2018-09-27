news

The Regional Stores Manager of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Amin Sulemana, has been suspended over the distribution of expired food items to flood victims in the Upper West region.

This was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer for NADMO, George Ayisi on Wednesday.

According to him, NADMO’s Upper West Regional Director was also queried over the circumstances which led to the embarrassing incident.

He disclosed that a fact finding committee has also been set up to investigate the matter and get to its logical conclusion.

“We set up a fact-finding committee that will look into the issue. The Regional Director of NADMO has also been queried and his response is going to form part of the basis for the terms of reference of the fact finding committee,” Mr. Ayisi told Accra-based Citi FM.

“Also, the Stores Manager at the Regional level, Amin Sulemana, has been suspended until the committee’s work is concluded. The Committee will be given two weeks to do their work.”

Over the weekend, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia donated food items including rice, sachet water, mattresses and cooking oil to the flood victims in the Wa and the Sissala East municipalities.

However, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) raised certain concerns, insisting some of the relief items had expired.

At press conference, the NDC said it was disappointed that the Vice President would be so careless to distribute expired items to flood victims, whiles also calling for an immediate investigation into the matter.

This was after majority of recipients of the food items suffered health implications, with some complaining of stomach upset.

However, NADMO later admitted that it was a mistake on the part of the Organisation which led to expired food items being distributed to the flood victims.

NADMO explained that the expired cooking oil had been isolated at the warehouse in Wa awaiting authentication by the internal auditor, but said the loading boys erroneously picked six expired cooking oil and added them to the items.

Meanwhile, NADMO has also denied reports that the expired food items were from the office of the Vice President, as suggested by certain quarters.