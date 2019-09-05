This action is to push for the payment of the salary arrears of their members, which they claim, has been in arrears for three years.

At a news conference on Thursday to declare the strike, the President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu, said there hasn't been an agreement with the teachers since the expiration of their collective bargaining agreement.

Mr Carbonu said the HRMIS raised concern about the nonpayment of allowances for additional services rendered by teachers and expiration of their collective bargaining agreement.

He also raised concerns about delays in reinstating teachers who have completed their study leave, something he blamed on the human resources management information systems (HRMIS).

On the back of these issues, he has asked its members “who are yet to reopen” to “stay away from the school premises even when they reopen”.