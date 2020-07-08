The teachers say they have been thrown into a state of fear and are unable to concentrate in their teaching activities.

Vice-President of NAGRAT, Jacob Anaba, lamented the lack of testing systems in schools, adding that more infections could follow.

“Teachers have been thrown into a state of fear. They lack concentration to do their work as a result of the incidence,” he said on Joy News.

READ ALSO: Health Minister returns to work after recovering from COVID-19

Vice-President of NAGRAT, Jacob Anaba

Schools in Ghana were officially reopened in June following a Coronavirus-enforced three-month shut down.

However, since the reopening, some Senior High Schools and Universities have recorded COVID-19 cases.

The Accra Technical University was the first to record a case, after a National Service Personnel contracted the virus.

On Tuesday, the Ghana Education Service also disclosed that six students, as well as a teacher and a spouse, at the Accra Girls SHS have tested positive for COVID-19.

This led to many parents trooping to the school to withdraw their wards over fears that the virus could spread further.

Mr. Anaba called on the government to ensure that all teachers and students are tested to know their statuses.

As it stands, he said, most teachers are uncertain about their health and this uncertainty is impeding their work.

“We first indicated that there should be testing for teachers and students. I think when we do that, it will bring some level of confidence to the teaching environment,” the NAGRAT Vice-President added.