Nana Appiah Mensah, aka NAM1, lauded the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service for their timely intervention to contain the fire.

He said the Police and Fire Service did a professional job to prevent the fire from further spreading.

The head office of Zylofon Media in Accra caught fire on Monday evening with several offices reportedly getting burnt.

Nana Appiah Mensah

The fire is said to have started around 9pm, but the Ghana Fire Service swiftly came through to contain the flames.

Posting on Instagram, NAM1 said the service rendered by the Police and Fire Service was invaluable.

He also consoled his workers, insisting there will be a "better, stronger and an overwhelmingly brighter tomorrow."

“We applaud the professionalism of the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service officials for the timely and invaluable service they rendered,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, managers of Zylofon Media have confirmed that there were no casualties from the fire outbreak.

In a statement, the Director of Communications of Menzgold, Nii Armarh Amarteifio, said all workers had departed the premises before the fire started.