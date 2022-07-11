Name airport after Hannah Esi Badu Kudjoe; she fought more for independence than Big Six - Oliver

He shared a photo of Hannah Esi Badu Kudjoe which shows her holding a baby while wearing a contagious smile.

"Alone, she toured several parts of Northern Ghana, campaigning for the Independence Movement! She led the campaign for the release of the Big Six!" Barker-Vormawor wrote on his Facebook page to caption the photo on Monday, July 11, 2022.

He lamented how history has always been unfair to women, who he claims have attained more heroic feats than some men who are hailed for achieving less.

"History hardly ever remembers women!" he cried, arguing: "No woman was more important to Ghana's independence struggle than Hannah Esi Badu Kudjoe - Née Hannah Dadson (Convention Hannah).

"She did twice if not three times the work that some people who found themselves as the "Big Six" did."

In his view, if for nothing at all, Hannah Esi Badu Kudjoe deserves some level of recognition and remembrance in the history of Ghana.

"She deserves her own statue; or currency. We should even name the airport after her!

"History is written by men!"

Barker-Vormawor’s post got some of his followers reacting, with some of the agreeing with him, while others appear to have known little to nothing about Hannah Esi Badu Kudjoe.

Selorm Gborbidzi, for instance, said the name, Kotoka should be removed from the international airport which is the face of the country, due to the coup d’etat tag on Lieutenant-General Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka after whom it is currently named.

"You are absolutely spot on in the call for the airport to be renamed. If we claim to be so Democratic as to scrap June 4th for its association with a coup, and also have instituted a "Constitution Day" holiday, then it's a no brainer to remove the name of the architect of the most ignominious coup in the history of the continent, from our Akwaaba edifice," he wrote.

Ganiu Koka wrote: "It was men who wrote the Yaa Asantewaa history. Unnecessary gender sensationalism."