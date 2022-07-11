RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Name airport after Hannah Esi Badu Kudjoe; she fought more for independence than Big Six - Oliver

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

#FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has advocated the naming of the Kotoka International Airport after Hannah Esi Badu Kudjoe.

Hannah Esi Badu Kudjoe and Oliver Barker-Vormawor
Hannah Esi Badu Kudjoe and Oliver Barker-Vormawor

According to the lawyer and social activist, the woman, born Hannah Dadson, fought for Ghana’s independence more than some of the people recognized as the Big Six, hence she should be accorded due respect and recognition.

Recommended articles

He shared a photo of Hannah Esi Badu Kudjoe which shows her holding a baby while wearing a contagious smile.

"Alone, she toured several parts of Northern Ghana, campaigning for the Independence Movement! She led the campaign for the release of the Big Six!" Barker-Vormawor wrote on his Facebook page to caption the photo on Monday, July 11, 2022.

READ ALSO: Ghana Police Service sets up TV station, Ghanaians say they can’t wait

He lamented how history has always been unfair to women, who he claims have attained more heroic feats than some men who are hailed for achieving less.

"History hardly ever remembers women!" he cried, arguing: "No woman was more important to Ghana's independence struggle than Hannah Esi Badu Kudjoe - Née Hannah Dadson (Convention Hannah).

"She did twice if not three times the work that some people who found themselves as the "Big Six" did."

In his view, if for nothing at all, Hannah Esi Badu Kudjoe deserves some level of recognition and remembrance in the history of Ghana.

"She deserves her own statue; or currency. We should even name the airport after her!

"History is written by men!"

Barker-Vormawor’s post got some of his followers reacting, with some of the agreeing with him, while others appear to have known little to nothing about Hannah Esi Badu Kudjoe.

Selorm Gborbidzi, for instance, said the name, Kotoka should be removed from the international airport which is the face of the country, due to the coup d’etat tag on Lieutenant-General Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka after whom it is currently named.

"You are absolutely spot on in the call for the airport to be renamed. If we claim to be so Democratic as to scrap June 4th for its association with a coup, and also have instituted a "Constitution Day" holiday, then it's a no brainer to remove the name of the architect of the most ignominious coup in the history of the continent, from our Akwaaba edifice," he wrote.

Ganiu Koka wrote: "It was men who wrote the Yaa Asantewaa history. Unnecessary gender sensationalism."

Serwaa Broni OffiSial wrote: "Hmmm, sad... Hopefully her family will see this post and be proud."

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Market women can even manage Ghana’s economy better than Ofori-Atta – Dr. Amoako Baah

Ken Ofori-Atta

Man butchers Policeman and stole his AK47 in Zebilla

Man holding machete (File photo)

Video: Petrol tanker overturns as residents rush to siphon fuel at Pokuase

Tanker overturns (File photo)

Dishonest Akufo Addo surrounds himself with only praise singers – Dr. Amoako Baah

Dr Amoako Baah says police brutality is an affront to democracy