Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Nana Addo appoints new Supreme Court judges


Appointments Nana Addo appoints new Supreme Court judges

The nomination of the justices, the letter noted,  is in accordance with article 144 (2) of the 1992 constitution.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed four judges to the Supreme Court.

They are; Justice Samuel K. Marful-Sau, Justice of Appeal, Justice Agnes M. A. Dordzie, Justice of Appeal, Prof. Nii Ashie Kotey, former Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Ghana, Legon, and Nene A. O. Amegatcher, Private legal practitioner and former President of the Ghana Bar Association.

In a letter addressed to Parliament House, and read by the Speaker, Aaron Mike Ocquaye, Nana Addo indicated that the nominations were made  after consultations with both the Judicial Council and the Council of State.

READ MORE: Nana Addo appoints Sarkodie as EPA Executive Director

The nomination of the justices, the letter noted,  is in accordance with article 144 (2) of the 1992 constitution.

Upon receipt of the Judicial Council's advice, and in accordance with my duty under Article 144 (2), I consulted with the Council of State by submitting the names and curricula vitae of the nominees for appointment to the Supreme Court.

The Council of State has notified my office that the consultation process for the appointment of the nominees as Justices of the Supreme Court is now complete.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo appoints Mahama as Lands Commission boss

"I am therefore, in accordance with Article 144 (2), seeking the approval of Parliament for the appointment of the nominees as Justices of the Supreme Court," the letter added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Controversy: Court defers judgement on KelniGvG implementation injunction Controversy Court defers judgement on KelniGvG implementation injunction
Fraud Alert: WAEC warns candidates of exam results fraudsters Fraud Alert WAEC warns candidates of exam results fraudsters
It’s “absurd” to complain about high cost of maize – Deputy Agric Minister It’s “absurd” to complain about high cost of maize – Deputy Agric Minister
Protest: 4 towns demonstrate against Nana Konadu over 700-acre land Protest 4 towns demonstrate against Nana Konadu over 700-acre land
Video: Introduction to salvation; What the believer needs to know - Pastor Sampson Joe Baning Video Introduction to salvation; What the believer needs to know - Pastor Sampson Joe Baning
In Brong Ahafo: Soldiers brutalise 4 minors over missing laptop In Brong Ahafo Soldiers brutalise 4 minors over missing laptop

Recommended Videos

RIP Amissah Arthur: No ambulance, we threw Amissah-Arthur in a pickup- Okyehene says RIP Amissah Arthur No ambulance, we threw Amissah-Arthur in a pickup- Okyehene says
Local News: 'Aayalolo' drivers on strike over 5 months unpaid salaries Local News 'Aayalolo' drivers on strike over 5 months unpaid salaries
Video: $300k Rolls Royce is nothing, I can buy 4 more– Obinim Boasts Video $300k Rolls Royce is nothing, I can buy 4 more– Obinim Boasts



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Ken Agyapong vows to make Anas rot in jailbullet
2 Former Vice President No ambulance, we threw Amissah-Arthur in a...bullet
3 Who Watches The Watchman Kennedy Agyapong in trouble over "who...bullet
4 Appointments Nana Addo appoints new Supreme Court judgesbullet
5 In Nsawam Residents hit Konadu Rawlings with fierce protests...bullet
6 Nursing Training Government suspends Nurse Assistant training...bullet
7 Late Veep Moree clan demands body of the late Amissah-Arthurbullet
8 Supreme Court Judge Justice Atuguba retires after 44 years...bullet
9 Protest 4 towns demonstrate against Nana Konadu over...bullet
10 Postponement Health Ministry suspends Nurse Assistant...bullet

Related Articles

Healthcare Gov't to receive 275 ambulances from Special Development Ministry
Quality Bus System Aayalolo drivers strike over unpaid salaries
Late Veep Moree clan demands body of the late Amissah-Arthur
Former Vice President No ambulance, we threw Amissah-Arthur in a pickup- Okyehene reveals
In Kumasi Church thief to spend five years in jail
Who Watches The Watchman Kennedy Agyapong in trouble over "who watches the watchman" documentary
Women Empowerment GWESES 2018 summit opens in Accra Wednesday
In Ashanti Region Eight-year-old boy drowns at Jachie
Amissah-Arthur’s Death Family contracts pastor to break news of Amissah-Arthur’s death to his 92-year-old mum
Tragedy Flood kills seven in Kumasi

Top Videos

1 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Skin Care Product Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter product to...bullet
7 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
8 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
9 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
10 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's...bullet

Local

Sanitation 6 arrested for open defecation in Takoradi
Floods
Flooding Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly to pull down 351 houses
In Eastern Region Over 40 acres of rice farm destroyed by floods
Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu
Healthcare Gov't to receive 275 ambulances from Special Development Ministry