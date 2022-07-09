Nana Addo begs teachers to call off strike and return to the classroom

On Monday, July 4, 2022, the four (4) Unions in Education, namely Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), TEWU, and Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana, withdrew their services in all the Pre-Tertiary educational space, to back their demand for the Cost-of-Living Allowance (COLA).

This involved both teaching and non-teaching staff.

Speaking at this year's Eid-al-Adha celebration at Independence Square, the President appealed to the teachers to reconsider their decision for the sake of the students.

He also urged Ghanaians to bear with the government through turbulent times under the suffocation of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has said the government will act to avoid disruptions in schools following the strike by the teachers.