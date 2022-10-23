RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Nana Addo commissions the inmate skills acquisition and reformation center at Nsawam

Reymond Awusei Johnson

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned an inmate skills acquisition and reformation center at Nsawam to begin day two of his 3-day working tour of the Eastern Region.

The 320-bed capacity facility constructed and donated by the Church of Pentecost is the second of the 5 model prison camp, which forms part of the 5-year strategic vision of the church to decongest the country’s prisons.

Speaking at a durbar to commission the facility, the Director of Prison Services Isaac Kofi Egyiri who commended the Church for the collaboration indicated that the service will expand prison agriculture to obtain food security at the prison.

President Akufo-Addo who also lauded the exemplary efforts of the Church of Pentecost in tackling issues of congestion at the prisons indicated that government will provide the necessary support to the service to realize the vision of attaining food security.

