Nana Addo consoles Accra Mall victims


Earlier today, one person sustained serious injuries after the roof of the GAME Shop located within the Accra Mall caved in.

  Published:
President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has wished victims of the roof collapse at the Accra Mall a speedy recovery.

He decried the accident and urged the authorities to improve our maintenance culture.

Nana Addo's $1m per constituency promise missing? - Mahama

An eyewitness narrated that the situation resulted in panic and fear.

 

Anxious workers at the center and hordes of shoppers ran helter-skelter for their lives.

Others who got trapped at the supermarket, have been aided and are currently receiving medical attention.

Check out the President's tweet below:

