Nana Addo donates GH¢100,000 to Apiate Support Fund

Kojo Emmanuel

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has donated GH¢100,000 to the Apiate Support Fund which was established by the government following the Apiate explosion incident on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

Gas explosion at Apiate

According to the President, the government was committed to supporting the victims and rebuilding the community, and hence the establishment of the Fund.

He said the donation was his personal donation, and that Government will support the Fund with the necessary resources to rebuild the community.

The President said he has tasked the security agencies to conduct full and impartial investigations into the matter, and anyone found culpable will be made to face the law.

He called on all Ghanaians and foreigners, as well as corporate Ghana, to donate generously to the Fund to speed up the reconstruction of the community.

The government, through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, has launched an Apiate Support Fund, to raise funds to support the people of Apiate in the Prestea Huni-Valley District of the Western Region, who were affected by an explosion that occurred in the community on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Nana Addo with Apiate Support Fund committee members Pulse Ghana

The Fund is purposely to raise funds to among others, support the victims of the incident and reconstruct the community which was brought down by the explosion.

At a short ceremony at Jubilee House where the donation was made, the President said the incident was an unfortunate one that resulted in the loss of life and property, injuries, and the destruction of the entire community.

He said he was deeply saddened by the incident, and, thus, sent the Vice President, and other senior Government officials, to commiserate with the people.

He expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families wished the injured speedy recovery, and reaffirmed the government's commitment to pay in full the medical bills of all the injured.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

