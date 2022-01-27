Nana Addo donates GH¢100,000 to Apiate Support Fund

He said the donation was his personal donation, and that Government will support the Fund with the necessary resources to rebuild the community.

The President said he has tasked the security agencies to conduct full and impartial investigations into the matter, and anyone found culpable will be made to face the law.

He called on all Ghanaians and foreigners, as well as corporate Ghana, to donate generously to the Fund to speed up the reconstruction of the community.

The government, through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, has launched an Apiate Support Fund, to raise funds to support the people of Apiate in the Prestea Huni-Valley District of the Western Region, who were affected by an explosion that occurred in the community on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

The Fund is purposely to raise funds to among others, support the victims of the incident and reconstruct the community which was brought down by the explosion.

At a short ceremony at Jubilee House where the donation was made, the President said the incident was an unfortunate one that resulted in the loss of life and property, injuries, and the destruction of the entire community.

He said he was deeply saddened by the incident, and, thus, sent the Vice President, and other senior Government officials, to commiserate with the people.