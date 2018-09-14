news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will embark on a four-day tour of the Central region, today, Friday, September 14.

The tour forms part of his nationwide tour, which has seen him visit the Brong Ahafo, Western, Ashanti, Volta and the three Northern Regions.

He is expected to interact with Chiefs and people of Komenda, Gomoa Assin, Gomoa Ajumako, Mankessim and Effutu Traditional Areas.

He will also engage Regional Party Executives, MMDCEs, and Regional Security Council in separate meetings.

Nana Addo will be inspecting the Komenda Sugar Factory, Peterfield Citrus Factory, 300 acres sweet potato farm under 1D1F as well as the 20 megawatts Solar Farm at Gomoa Onyaadze in the Gomoa West District.

There will also be a sod cutting for Tourism Enclave Re-development Scheme, introduction of the Vice Chancellor and commissioning of the largest lecture theatre in Ghana at the University of Education – Winneba.

Here's the proposed programme line-up: Nana Addo embarks on 4-day tour of Central region