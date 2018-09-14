Nana Addo embarks on 4-day tour of Central region

Nana Addo is expected to interact with Chiefs and people of Komenda, Gomoa Assin, Gomoa Ajumako, Mankessim and Effutu Traditional Areas.
The tour forms part of his nationwide tour, which has seen him visit the Brong Ahafo, Western, Ashanti, Volta and the three Northern Regions.
He will also engage Regional Party Executives, MMDCEs, and Regional Security Council in separate meetings.
There will also be a sod cutting for Tourism Enclave Re-development Scheme, introduction of the Vice Chancellor and commissioning of the largest lecture theatre in Ghana at the University of Education – Winneba.
