Nana Addo isn’t the first President to use a private jet; Mahama also did - NPP MP

He said former President John Dramani Mahama also used a private jet during his tenure.

Speaking on Citi TV’s Breakfast Daily show on Thursday, June 17, 2021, Mr. Adomako Mensah said former president John Mahama at some point during his presidency also used private jets for official trips.

“This is not the first time any president is using a private jet on official travels. Former President Mahama occasionally used private jets, but he wasn’t described as an Arabia king when he did that, and at the time our hospitals were still choked.”

“So the arguments about the fact that we borrowed and are using the money on private jets instead of using it on the economy is a non-starter”.

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, questioned the use of a supposed luxurious private jet for trips to France, Belgium and South Africa, when the country’s presidential jet is available for use.

The North Tongu lawmaker has claimed President Akufo-Addo has spent an amount of GHS 2.8 million on his recent travels to only South Africa and France, using the services of a private jet.

“The Airbus ACJ320neo owned by Acropolis Aviation based in Farnborough, UK and registered as G-KELT, is the most luxurious and the most expensive in the Acropolis fleet. The manufacturers describe it as “the most outstanding ambassador for Airbus Corporate Jets.” It costs the Ghanaian taxpayer approximately £15,000 an hour when President Akufo-Addo rents it”, the legislator alleged in a post on Facebook.