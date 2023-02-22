Nana Addo praises IGP Dampare for transforming Ghana Police Service

He said, "We're all witnessing the transformation of the Ghana police service under our very eyes. We see the discipline that has been restored to our roads, the enhanced Police visibility, and general discipline in society under the leadership of the IGP Dr. Akuffo Dampare."

"I want to assure him that he has my full support and the support of my government to continue his transformation of the police service," he noted.

According to him, the presentation of the bikes is yet a further affirmation of the commitment of the government to provide the Police Service with the necessary logistics it requires, to help the service continue to effect its mandate of maintaining law and order and protecting lives and property.

He said, "All regions across the country are soon going to benefit from the services of this specialized unit. These regional FPUs will be spread across one hundred and forty (140) bases in various communities in all the regions. Without any doubt, their presence will enhance greatly security, law, and order in the country."

The Police Service, under the leadership of Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has embarked on a transformation agenda, aimed at positioning the Service to become one of the best institutions in the country, and a model institution for the rest of the world.

This initiative, which seeks to regain the confidence, trust, and respect of the public, and deepen police legitimacy, the President said, has the full backing of the government.

He said the government is very much aware of the efforts being put in place by personnel of the Service, under the dynamic leadership of the Inspector-General of Police and members of the Police Management Board, to intensify targeted operations in communities which, hitherto, were notorious for violent crimes.